Friday, Feb. 25
8:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of finding drug paraphernalia. An officer disposed of the paraphernalia.
8:58 a.m. — GRH Urgent Care, 10303 S. Walton Road, Island City, reported a patient with a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
11:06 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about a restraining order violation on the 600 block of North Dewey Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
11:47 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud on the 1400 block of T Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:10 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to a La Grande police officer about ongoing disturbances at a residence on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
7:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, the same address as the previous complaint. Police were not able to find one of the parties involved in the disturbance.
10:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. Officers checked, and the person was OK.
Saturday, Feb. 26
7:47 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Evann Scott Brown, 30, on a Union County warrant on charges of 10 counts of negotiating a bad check, 10 counts of theft by deception of less than $1,000, eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, nine counts of forgery and 11 counts of identity theft.
7:54 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 10300 block of East Second Street reported a Facebook scam. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
3:53 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 800 block of Fifth Street, North Powder.
8:15 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances in the area of 60300 Bushnell Road, La Grande, that turned out to be a disturbance. Local law enforcement responded and separated the parties.
9:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Alder Street on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 37, on a parole and probation detainer and for second-degree criminal mischief, attempted assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Sunday, Feb. 27
2:01 a.m. — La Grande police returned to the same address on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers gave a warning for disorderly conduct.
1:12 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots in the area of 73000 Gordon Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
1:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order on the 2100 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and will follow up.
1:34 p.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Linda Lane, La Grande, reported identity theft. An officer responded and took a report.
2:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Madison Avenue on report of a disturbance. Police arrested Steven McBride, 40, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, as well as on a Union County warrant for three counts of first-degree forgery and three Baker County warrants for failure to appear.
5:13 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft in the area of 10200 West Fourth Street, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:57 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 2400 block of O Avenue. An officer made contact and gave options.
