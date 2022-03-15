Friday, March 11
12:57 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported suspicious circumstances. An officer made contact and took information.
3:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 1800 block of G Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
4:29 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
4:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sex crime in an area outside La Grande.
7:04: p.m. — A caller complained about a careless driver in the area of Blackhawk Trail Lane and Mount Glen Road, La Grande. An officer responded and gave a warning for careless driving.
10:04 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1700 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a fight and separated and counseled the parties.
Saturday, March 12
2:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a fight. Officers counseled the parties involved.
6:31 a.m. — A caller reported a possible trespasser at La Grande Retirement Apartments, 1612 Seventh St. An officer made contact, found the subject has mental health issues and provided resources.
11:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Street on a report of a vehicle theft. Police arrested Alden Casey White, 87, for unauthorized entry into a vehicle, vehicle theft, trespass and felon in possession of a firearm.
2:22 p.m. — A caller at a business on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City, reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy warned a person.
3:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about the theft of a vehicle on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
5:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person in the area of 68800 Indian Creek Road, Elgin. A deputy responded and recovered a stolen vehicle.
7:18 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies at Division Street and North 10th Avenue, Elgin, arrested Maegan Renee Criswell, 36, for first-degree theft and vehicle theft.
8:33 p.m. — A caller at Sixth Street and K Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and counseled juveniles.
Sunday, March 13
12:54 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a request for a welfare check in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Rachelle Diahann Smith, 52, for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.
1:05 a.m. — La Grande police during a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue arrested John Phillip Fellows, 40, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
12:14 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Hall Street, La Grande. An officer responded, found this was verbal only and the parties separated.
4:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a burglary at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 107 20th St. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:06 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, for a disturbance. The subjects agreed to separate for the night.
9:22 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle accident in the area of 59000 Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
9:59 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance on the 1500 block of Z Avenue. Officers responded and the parties separated.
