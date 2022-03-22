Friday, March 18
10:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Oak Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
1:04 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated driver at Jefferson Street Depot, 1118 Jefferson Ave., La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy told the driver not to drive.
4 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of K Avenue on a report of a theft of services. The parties reached a civil agreement.
4:22 p.m. — A resident in the area of Division Avenue and Umatilla Street, La Grande, reported aggressive neighbor dogs. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave options.
4:30 p.m. — A caller reported an injured cat on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. A caller then reported the cat walked off.
4:55 p.m. — A resident on the 3100 block of Umatilla Street, La Grande, told police a neighbor was poking a stick through the fence at her dogs. An animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation for now.
5:03 p.m. — A caller reported someone damaged a mailbox on the 2900 block of Alder Street, La Grande. An officer made contact, took information and would provide an extra patrol.
6:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft at the Union County Extension Services, 10507 N. McAlister Road, Island City. A deputy made contact.
6:51 p.m. — The Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave., La Grande, reported a theft. An officer responded and took a report.
Saturday, March 19
2:28 a.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande, asked for contact regarding a mentally ill subject. Officers responded and rendered assistance.
10:00 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of East Center Street, Union, reported a trespasser. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and issued a warning.
10:36 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
1:59 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person crossing the railroad tracks near X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
2:33 p.m. — A caller reported a person was denting the hood of vehicle at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
4:25 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 65300 Hunter Road, Summerville, on a report of a trespasser. The deputy located the subject and gave the person a ride to Summerville.
11:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. An officer found the subject was alone in the apartment.
Sunday, March 20
8:49 a.m. — A caller complained about aggressive dogs on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported a dead animal on Oregon Trail Road, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer responded and determined it was a pig.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose on the 100 block of Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the owners of the dog.
12:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1007 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
2:05 p.m. — A caller reported a sick deer in the area of 61300 Highway 237, Cove.
2:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a burglary on the 20 block of South Sixth Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
8:08 p.m. — A caller reported someone was shining a light in a window of a residence on the 1600 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but found no one suspicious.
8:57 p.m. — A caller in the area of 10800 South E Street, La Grande, reported someone was knocking on doors and running away. A Union County sheriff’s deputy would provide extra patrols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.