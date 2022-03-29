Friday, March 25
3:04 a.m. — A caller reported juveniles out after curfew at Fir Street and W Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the youths.
9:20 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Second Street and Lake Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and told the parties to move along.
12:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of telephonic harassment on the 600 block of 12th Street. An officer made contact and issued a warning.
2:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., on a report of intoxicated individuals. An officer told the group to move along.
3:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on the 2200 block of L Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the parties.
9:33 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance in the area of Depot Street and Benton Avenue. An officer responded and determined this was verbal only and separated the parties.
11:17 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about noise on the 900 block of North Gale Street, Union. A deputy responded and counseled the parties, who agreed to turn down the music.
Saturday, March 26
6:43 a.m. — A caller reported finding goats at North College Street and East Bryan Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and located the animals’ owner.
9:28 a.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard on Cedar Street and C Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and removed the hazard.
12:38 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded but found no one shooting a gun.
1:28 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Vonell Lenn Edwards, 43, for first-degree theft by receiving.
2:18 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported criminal mistreatment. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of May Lane on a report of a disturbance. An officer resolved the situation for now.
7:43 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Z Avenue, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and provided options.
8:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of N Avenue on a report of a trespasser. Officers determined the person was the homeowner.
Sunday, March 27
1:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person threatening self-harm. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:08 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and arrested Derek Alexander Gonzalez, 19, of La Grande, for fourth-degree assault.
10:33 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Fir Street and Madison Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact.
1:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person finding a child. Officers responded and counseled the parent.
1:56 p.m. — A caller reported finding a gun on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 257. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and picked up the gun.
2:44 p.m. — A caller reported careless drivers in the area of Alder Street and Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled juveniles for riding dirt bikes with no helmets.
4:34 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at Bubbles Laundry, 2001 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Pine Street on a report of a domestic disturbance and found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.