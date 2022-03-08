Friday, March 4
12:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Fourth Street on a noise complaint. Officers determined the cause of the noise was fireworks.
8:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Ash Street on a noise complaint and issued a warning.
10:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer counseled parents.
12:20 p.m. — A caller on 100 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande, reported a disturbance involving a juvenile. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
3:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3300 block of Union Street on a complaint about a juvenile disturbance. An officer counseled the party involved.
3:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at Duckett’s Hydrographics, 1509 R Ave. An officer responded and took a report.
9:44 p.m. — A caller reported cars racing near Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A La Grande police officer responded in place of a Union County sheriff’s deputy but did not find the racers.
10:42 p.m. — La Grande responded to a residence on the 400 block of Meadow Court and arrested Amber Renee Magee, 32, for domestic violence assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday, March 5
1:52 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 200 block of South Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded.
3:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of M Avenue and arrested Michael Shawn Saling, 54, for violating a restraining order.
5:35 p.m. — La Grande fire and police responded to Jefferson Avenue and Fir Street for a vehicle fire.
11:06 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Elgin. A deputy took information.
11:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort. A deputy took a report.
11:59 p.m. — A caller reported a male was pursuing his girlfriend in a vehicle after a disturbance at an Elgin residence. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
Sunday, March 6
1:29 a.m. — A caller complained about a loud truck engine running on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
1:41 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, reported a person was knocking on the door and would not stop. Police responded and trespassed one person from the residence.
1:54 a.m. — A caller reported someone slashed vehicle tires on the 2200 block of Pine Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
2:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Penn and Washington avenues on a report of a hit-and-run. Police arrested Mikenna Jo Rasmussen, 20, for DUII.
9:40 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer contacted both parties and gave warnings for harassment.
10:13 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 10900 block of South E Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
11:54 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a cougar with cubs in the area of 73000 Gordon Creek Road, Elgin.
4:23 p.m. — A caller complained about a dog at large on the 500 block of East Birch Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the dog’s owner.
6:44 p.m. — A caller reported horses were in the road in the area of 69100 Summerville Road, Summerville. The owner of the horses retrieved them before a Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived.
10:19 p.m. — A resident of NK West Apartments, 1208 Adams Ave., La Grande, made a complaint about a noisy upstairs neighbor. An officer contacted the neighbor and advised the person to keep down the noise.
11:51 p.m. — A caller at Gekeler Lane and 12th Street, La Grande, reported subjects in a vehicle were shooting a BB gun at another car. Police found the subjects, who were using a splatter ball gun that fires water bead gel balls. Police counseled them for disorderly conduct.
