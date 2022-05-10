Friday, May 6
9:41 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 400 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
9:45 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the theft of vehicle from Booth Lane and Lower Cove Road, Cove. A deputy responded and took a report.
10:17 a.m. — A caller made a complaint about a barking dog on the 2200 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
10:57 a.m. — A caller in the area of 57900 Foothill Road, La Grande, called about a cat with kittens. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
12:51 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of South 12th Street, La Grande, reported feral cats. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
4:36 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance and resolved the situation.
5:40 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a bicycle on the 600 block of G Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:55 p.m. — La Grande police cited a 17-year-old male for third-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Saturday, May 7
7:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Street for a disturbance. Police arrested a 37-year-old man for violating a no contact release agreement.
8:47 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 100 block of O Avenue. An officer made contact and provided options.
12:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment on the 2100 block of O Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:11 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. The situation was an argument and did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
4:13 p.m. — A caller reported a possible transient camp at Pioneer Park, La Grande. An officer responded, found no one was there, no camp, but did find a shopping cart.
10:57 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of an assault. The parties separated and the victim did not want to pursue charges.
11:50 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Mountain Life Church, 10700 S. Walton Road, Island City, on a report of an assault and took a report.
Sunday, May 8
8:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of 21st Street on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer took information and warned one person.
10:01 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an aggressive dog on the loose on the 2000 block of Fir Street. An animal enforcement officer was not available. A La Grande officer responded due to the dog’s aggressiveness but did not find the dog.
12:18 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Pioneer Drive and Palmer Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and the subjects moved along.
12:50 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was creating a hazard in the area of milepost 267 on Interstate 84.
1:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and told the person to move along.
10:33 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Main Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about harassment. An officer made contact and logged information.
