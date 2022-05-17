Friday, May 13
8:09 a.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 1100 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
11:22 a.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a person on the 200 block of 16th Street. An officer responded and found the subject was just sleeping.
1:10 p.m. — A caller reported people were cutting tree branches in the back lot of the La Grande VA Clinic, 202 12th St., La Grande. Police did not find the subjects.
2:34 p.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to an officer regarding threatening text messages. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment at La Grande Quick Sign, 405 Jefferson Ave. An officer made contact and took information.
Saturday, May 14
1:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Longbranch Bar & Eats, 208 Depot St., on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned subjects for disorderly conduct.
2:00 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible vehicle theft at Jefferson Avenue and Hemlock Street.
3:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers made one arrest.
4:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of an assault. Medics also responded. Police will follow up.
4:41 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to an area on Forest Service 2036 Road for an all-terrain vehicle accident.
6:58 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of shoplifting. The deputy arrested Ross Carlisle Vanetta, 41, for third-degree robbery, second-degree trespass, second-degree theft and two counts of harassment.
10:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, on a report of an unruly patient. An officer found the patient and returned hospital property.
11:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a report of a loud party. An officer found the party was breaking up.
Sunday, May 15
12:07 a.m. — A caller reported a possible break-in to the freezer at Antlers Espresso, 1701 Washington Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and tried to find a suspect.
12:56 a.m. — La Grande police received multiple calls about gunshots on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. Officers checked the area thoroughly but were unable to locate any evidence gunshots.
1:14 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 1200 block of X Avenue, La Grande.
1:59 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle at 16th Street and H Avenue and arrested Quantavion Ladondray Young, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
2:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact on Seventh Street regarding an assault. An officer responded and took a report.
4:20 p.m. — A resident in the area of 56600 Highway 203, Union, reported the theft of gas cans.
5:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism to a mailbox on the 2200 block of Gekeler Lane.
5:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of people arguing. An officer made contact and logged information.
5:57 p.m. — A caller reported finding a gun in the Catherine Creek area, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
9:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Island and Adams avenues on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers returned a child to parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.