Friday, May 20
6:36 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Blackhawk Trail Lane on a complaint about a weapon violation. Officers warned a person for disorderly conduct.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported cattle were loose in the area of Love Road and Antles Lane, Cove. The owner agreed to reclaim the cattle.
2:15 p.m. — A caller reported a possible stalking order violation in the area of 68200 Mount Glen Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
4:13 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Alan Black, 54, for vehicle theft.
5:36 p.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 200 block of Second Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
8:21 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Mount Glen Road, La Grande, and arrested Johnny Lee Snyder, 39, on a Union County warrant charging first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
10:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 400 block of 16th Street on a complaint about a loud party and counseled the individuals about the noise.
Saturday, May 21
12:16 a.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Jasmin Latriece Lewis, 32, of La Grande, for second-degree child neglect, resisting arrest, eluding and reckless driving.
4:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers counseled the subjects.
10:45 a.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police warned one person for criminal mischief.
12:53 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on Hindman Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about people in a gray car trying to sell gold at Ace Hardware, 2212 Island Ave., No. 290.
2:25 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 70 block of Rapid Run Loop on a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested Eric Donald Sommerville, 25, for first-degree burglary, felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, harassment, contempt of court and interfering with making a report.
7:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of U Avenue on a complaint about careless driving. An officer determined this was a neighbor dispute and gave options.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle crash and arrested Judy Gay Lassley, 55, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, May 22
1:03 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a resident in mental or emotional crisis. The person was OK, and police provided resources.
9:28 a.m. — Oregon State Police reported goats on the loose near milepost 19 on Highway 82, Imbler.
10:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact and took information.
11:31 a.m. — A caller on the 900 block of West Delta Street, Union, reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
11:55 a.m. — La Grande police respond to the 300 block of 20th Street on a complaint about noise. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:29 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Braydon Carroll, 23, of La Grande, for four counts of second-degree theft, 27 counts of third-degree theft, 22 counts of identity theft and 22 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
3:51 p.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, reported a burglary and criminal mischief. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:09 p.m. — A resident on the 10500 block of East Fifth Street, Island City, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
