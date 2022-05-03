Friday, April 29
8:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 1700 block of Spruce Street. Officers responded and took a report.
8:29 a.m. — La Grande Family Medicine, 2011 Fourth St., La Grande, reported a possible theft of services. An officer made contact and took a request for an extra patrol.
9:18 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of 16th Street, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact, explained options and took information.
11:26 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary to a business at The Market Place, 1101 Washington Ave. An officer responded and took a report.
3:37 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked on a driver with a disabled truck. The driver said help was on the way.
6:32 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a Summerville residence on a report of a sex crime and took information for follow-up.
10:15 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1400 block of T Avenue made a complaint about harassment. An officer arranged to provide an extra patrol.
Saturday, April 30
3:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue for a noise complaint and told the subjects to quiet down.
7:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Mount Glen Road and Blackhawk Trail, La Grande. A deputy responded and arrested Gracee Leonette Shelley, 22, on a U.S. Marshals mail fraud warrant.
11:44 a.m. — A caller in Elgin reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
1:07 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
4:27 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the 100 block of Lake Avenue for a fire.
6:11 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 64700 block of Bean Coffin Lane, Summerville, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies separated and counseled the parties.
6:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
Sunday, May 1
9:06 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of Highway 82 and Courtney Lane northwest of Imbler. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the cows to their owner.
11:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a domestic disturbance at The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave. Officers checked the area but didn’t find anyone causing a disturbance.
12:48 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the area of 67200 Brooks Road, Imbler, on a report of a trespass in progress and cited two people for trespassing.
1:16 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance with a runaway juvenile. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:44 p.m. — A caller reported a cow at large at Foothill Road and South 20th Street, La Grande. Dispatch advised an animal enforcement officer of the situation.
6:22 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The deputy counseled the parties involved.
