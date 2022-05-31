Friday, May 27
11:43 a.m. — A person on the 600 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, waved down an officer for a non-injury vehicle accident involving a tree branch. An officer took information.
1:18 p.m. — A caller on the 63500 block of Bond Lane, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:40 p.m. — Emergency services in La Grande responded to Second Street and C Avenue for a vehicle crash involving an injury. Police took a report.
5:26 p.m. — A caller reported a downed cable was creating a traffic hazard on the 400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and removed the cable from the road.
8:01 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer responded and counseled the subject of the complaint.
Saturday, May 28
5:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a report of a person who may have been experiencing mental illness. Police counseled the person, who then left.
9:21 a.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and issued a warning.
9:29 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., La Grande, on a report of a fight and warned two people for disorderly conduct.
9:44 a.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Third Street, Union, reported a dog biting someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:02 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2200 block of May Lane, La Grande, for a vehicle crash. Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christoper Stampke, 34, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
6:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of X Avenue on a report of a dog bite. An officer made contact and took a report.
10:14 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Spring Creek Road, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated.
Sunday, May 29
5:34 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for a fire on the 2900 block of Third Street.
1 p.m. — A Union County Sheriff’s Office boat patrol on Pilcher Creek Reservoir, North Powder, cited two Baker City men, one 27, one 30, for second-degree criminal mischief.
3:26 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Union, reported a dog bite victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
4:05 p.m. — A resident on the 71700 block of Catherine Creek Lane, Union, reported the theft of tools and a battery and attempted theft of a trailer. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and logged information.
4:37 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to GrandeScapes Nursery and Landscaping, 11001 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of theft from the nursery during the night. The deputy took information.
5:38 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a site on Interstate 84 outside La Grande near the Oregon Department of Transportation weigh station for a fight. The parties separated.
8:21 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a fire on Robbs Hill Road, La Grande.
