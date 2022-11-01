Friday, Oct. 28
12:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from D & B Supply, Island City, about counterfeit money. A deputy responded.
2:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer passed the information to detectives.
2:36 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect in the area of Darr Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
3:51 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse in the area of 500 Summerville Road, Imbler.
8:05 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Seventh Street, Imbler, reported hearing gunshots. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and determined it was fireworks.
Saturday, Oct. 29
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported possible vandalism at Union City Park, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
5:35 p.m. — A caller reported a female was in the road and yelling at drivers at Fir Street and West A Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the person, who was not in the road.
6:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive of a possible plane in distress. An officer checked the area and did not hear any planes.
10:21 p.m. — A caller reported a loud party on the 200 block of Aquarius Way, La Grande. An officer checked it out, found it was not overly loud. Partiers said they will quiet it down.
10:30 p.m. — A vehicle crashed into the curb at Taco Bell, Island City. Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited Matthew Owen Reniff, 45, with driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief.
Sunday, Oct. 30
5:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a noise complaint. The subject agreed to turn down the music.
12:21 p.m. — A vehicle pursuit in North Powder led to the arrests of Remington Pierre Miller, 35, and McKinzie Breanna Rose Simonis, 33. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Simonis on warrants for failure to appear and arrested Miller for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, two counts of reckless endangering and failure to register as a sex offender, as well as on an Oregon parole violation warrant and two Klamath County warrants.
4:38 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance between husband and wife on the 1400 block of Progress Loop, La Grande. An officer responded and found it was verbal only. The parties agreed to separate for the night.
10:57 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. The deputy provided civil options.
