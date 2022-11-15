Thursday, Nov. 10
8:31 a.m. — A caller reported being stuck on Mill Creek Lane, Cove and needing a tow. The Union County dispatch transferred the call to a tow company.
9:05 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office issued case numbers for two sex crimes investigations in Union.
1:25 p.m. — A resident on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to police about harassment. An officer made contact.
6:05 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 200 block of East Fulton Street, Union.
10:43 p.m. — A La Grande police officer counseled juveniles about curfew on the west end of Adams Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 11
8:49 a.m. — A caller reported a forgery on the 300 block of Main Street, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:09 p.m. — Local law enforcement served a stalking order on the 2200 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
9:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a possible assault. Officers arrested Rachel Napoli, 58, for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Saturday, Nov. 12
7:53 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a trespasser at Safeway. Police responded and arrested a 26-year-old man for first- and second-degree trespass and disorderly conduct.
11:36 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police warned people for disorderly conduct.
4:10 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to a report of a person who inflicted self-harm. Medics transported the person to a hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 13
12:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct and trespassed them.
1:59 a.m. — A caller reported a fight at Lucky’s Pub & Eatery, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested a 41-year-old man for second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.
6:44 p.m. — A caller reported a person at the Flying J Travel Center, La Grande, was aggressively asking for rides. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed the person from the Flying J.
6:56 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 100 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin, in which one subject threw a toy at another. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and the parties separated for the night.
9:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors on Pierce Road near Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave the person a ride.
