Friday, Nov. 12
7:32 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a handicapped parking space at Green Tree Apartments, 2310 Q Ave.
8:07 a.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Steven Dean Johnson, 31, for violating a restraining order.
9:37 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Pioneer Park, La Grande. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
11:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible missing person. An officer made contact and took information.
1:36 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 65000 block of Hunter Road, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
8:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible runaway from Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and took a report.
11:04 p.m. — A caller complained about a loud party on the 900 block of North Gail Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
Saturday, Nov. 13
3:21 a.m. — A dispatcher at the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 1109 K Ave., La Grande, observed a car prowler. La Grande police officers made contact and resolved the situation.
5:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of North Court on a report of an assault. An officer took information.
1:40 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 200 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. An officer will follow up.
2:27 p.m. — A caller asked local law enforcement to check on children playing in the street on the 700 block of North Main Street, Union. The kids were gone by the time the officer arrived.
5:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Walnut Street and Adams Avenue for a non-injury crash and arrested Wendy V. Voldrich, 57, of Boise, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about theft of services on the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane.
10:51 p.m. — La Grande police cited a 36-year-old woman on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear in a theft and forgery case.
Sunday, Nov. 14
12:17 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. The situation did not rise to the level of a crimed.
1:43 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person knocking on the door of a residence on the 2600 block of Spruce Street. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone.
2:08 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported fraud on a credit card. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:21 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy separated and counseled the parties..
12:35 p.m. — A caller reported two horses running loose in the area of 1100 Conklin Road, Cove. An animal enforcement officer responded and secured the horses.
1:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deer stuck in a fence on the 600 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and freed the deer.
2:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft from Powerhouse Automotive, 1529 Jefferson Ave. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:43 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person in a vehicle at The Observer, 911 Jefferson Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and the subject agreed to move along.
6:40 p.m. — Someone abandoned dogs at the Imbler Market, 350 Ruckman Ave. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took information.
8:05 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of X Avenue on a report of fireworks and counseled one person.
8:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
