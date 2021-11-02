Friday, Oct. 29
9:08 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a transient camp off Igo Lane, La Grande, but found everything was fine.
12:27 p.m. — A caller reported indecent exposure in the area of 63200 Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
1:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2400 block of Cove Avenue and arrested a 45-year-old man on three counts of criminal mischief.
1:13 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 1300 block of W Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
6:03 p.m. — A caller reported pigs on the loose in the area of Jasper Street and Haefer Lane, Cove.
8:04 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a trespasser at the Elgin Station Grill & Bar, 52 N. Eighth, Elgin. The deputy officially trespassed one person.
8:39 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded, and the subjects agreed to move along.
Saturday, Oct. 30
1:29 p.m. — A caller reported finding an injured dog on the 59000 block of Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
3:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of South 20th Street on a report of a disturbance involving a juvenile. Police cited a 13-year-old male for fourth-degree assault, harassment and assault on a public safety officer.
10:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Benton Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Corey Ray Kingsmith, 34, of La Grande, for domestic violence strangulation and on a Lane County warrant for failure to appear for charges of strangulation and menacing, and on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Sunday, Oct. 31
1:57 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Second Street on a noise complaint. The subjects told police they would keep it down.
4:05 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported someone was knocking on their door and window. Police responded and assisted a person with getting into their own apartment.
8:17 a.m. — A caller reported two mules were running loose in the area of Leffel Road, La Grande.
1 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 600 block of Fourth Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will follow up.
2:21 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a storage unit at 2516 Cove Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
3:13 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 63500 block of Fox Hill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
6:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the area of 73200 Kingsbury Lane, Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained options.
7:30 p.m. — A La Grande police officer reported smashed pumpkins were causing a hazard in the road on the 2900 block of Mulholland Drive, La Grande, and removed them from the road.
8:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square in downtown on a report of a transient male making inappropriate comments. Police found the person, who denied he said anything inappropriate.
9:05 p.m. — A Union County sheriffs’ deputy responded outside La Grande to a report of a person who threatened self-harm. A plan was set up to help the person.
