11:16 a.m. — The school resource officer made contact at La Grande High School and took information on a report of an assault.
12:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of menacing at a residence on the 100 block of Willow Street and arrested a 61-year-old man for menacing.
2:38 p.m. — The La Grande parking enforcement officer tagged numerous vehicles on the 1900 block of Cedar Street with 48-hour tow notices.
3:02 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact at Walmart, Island City, on a report of a restraining order violation. The deputy took information.
3:22 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of North Fourth Avenue and Albany Street, Elgin, on a report of a careless driver and possible harassment. The deputy warned a person for disorderly conduct.
6:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a disturbance on the 1000 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and counseled all parties involved.
Saturday, Nov. 19
3:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office at Highway 237 and Phys Point Road, La Grande, arrested Jailee Marie Vogt, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a barking dog on the 1300 block of X Avenue. An officer took information.
11:35 a.m. — A caller reported a trespasser in the area of 10200 South D Street, La Grande. An officer responded and advised a person of a park’s closure. At 11:48 a.m., a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a burglary alarm at the same address and determined that everything was secure.
7:31 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a hit-and-run at La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave. An officer made contact and took information.
8:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded the 300 block of 20th Street on a report of a trespasser. Police trespassed one person.
10:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of M Avenue. Officers responded and the driver of the vehicle agreed to move along.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.