Friday, Nov. 19
8:33 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1200 block of Jasper Street, Cove, on a report of gunshots. The deputy made contact and explained options.
8:51 a.m. — A caller in the area of 75500 Robinson Road, Elgin, reported wolf depredation.
11:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Les Schwab Tire Center, 2306 Adams Ave., on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers trespassed four people from the property.
1:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Officers warned an individual for disorderly conduct.
2:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a disturbance and counseled a person.
5:17 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at North 12th Avenue and Division Street, Elgin.
7:37 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic crash involving injuries at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Oregon State Police handled the call.
9:56 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 64700 block of Bean Coffin Lane, Summerville, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the parties.
Saturday, Nov. 20
12:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of V Avenue on a report of an intoxicated male. The person went home.
9:46 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of wolf depredation on the 75800 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
10:08 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for criminal mischief on the 800 block of Sixth Street.
10:15 a.m. — A La Grande police officer reported malfunctioning crossing arms at Willow Street. Police notified Union Pacific.
1:16 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande. An officer responded and found it was verbal only.
3:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Sunnyhill Park on a report of an assault, but officers did not find people involved.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Cherry Street for a domestic disturbance and gave options to the parties involved.
7:57 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to police about criminal mischief on the 600 block of Sixth Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
Sunday, Nov. 21
12:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Second Street on a report of an intoxicated male. An officer warned the person.
5:18 a.m. — A caller reported two horses were loose near Union on Highway 203.
10:49 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs were chasing a deer on Hawthorne Drive, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and made contact with the owners of the dogs.
3:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a possible vehicle theft on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer made contact with the caller.
5:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of trespassing at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Deputies responded and arrested a 20-year-old man from Twin Falls, Idaho, on two warrants out of Gooding County, Idaho, one for failure to appear on a drug charge and the other for violating probation.
7:27 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at Garden Club Park at North Depot Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded.
7:41 p.m. — A La Grande officer saw a person with a disabled vehicle at 26th Street and Q Avenue and gave assistance.
8:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of theft on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue.
