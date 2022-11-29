Friday, Nov. 25
11:47 a.m. — A caller reported a hazard on the 1600 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and removed the hazard.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 66500 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and provided options.
3:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a transient camp on the 800 block of Second Street, North Powder. A deputy attempted contact but no one answered.
7:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a follow-up on the 100 block of South Ninth Street, Elgin, arrested Clayton Atreyu Hammond, 21, for second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
11:33 p.m. — A caller reported a possible minor in possession of alcohol on the 900 block of North Gale Street, Union.
Saturday, Nov. 26
2:49 a.m. — A caller complained about a loud party on the 1600 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the subjects agreed to turn down the music.
3:07 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person in Union threatening self-harm. A deputy responded and gave the person a ride to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
2:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime at Eastern Oregon University. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:41 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, Island City, on a call about a vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office arrested Nicholas John Sherman, 39, La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and recklessly endangering.
10:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
11:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Second Street on a report of an assault. The parties separated.
Sunday, Nov. 27
12:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kingsbury Lane and Palmer Junction Road north of Elgin on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The driver soon moved.
2:38 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the Mobil Station, 408 Adams Ave., on a call about a liquor law violation. The officer planned to follow up.
7:03 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a complaint about telephonic harassment in Elgin. The deputy counseled the parties involved.
9:10 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Walmart, Island City, on a report of shoplifting. The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited a 32-year-old man for second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
9:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on a report of child abandonment and found the babysitter was there.
9:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a trespass. An officer counseled subjects who then left.
