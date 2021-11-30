Friday, Nov. 26
7:58 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
9:28 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at Highway 237 and Ramo Flat Road, Union.
1:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about juveniles on motorcycles at Alder Street and Lake Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the juveniles.
4:29 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a fraud. An officer made contact and determined this was a scam.
4:58 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty in the area of 63600 Standley Lane, La Grande.
6:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 400 block of K Avenue on a complaint about noise and counseled the subject.
6:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street for a juvenile involved in a disturbance. An officer made contact and took information.
8:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue for a domestic disturbance but were not able to make contact with anyone at the scene.
Saturday, Nov. 27
5:57 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of East Ash Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies determined this was verbal and separated the parties.
7:36 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Gekeler Lane and 18th Street on a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. Officers returned the juvenile to their home.
1:02 p.m. — A caller reported an injured elk in the area of 62500 Mount Glen Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and referred the call to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
1:22 p.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose in the area of 62700 Buchanan Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and refereed the complaint to an animal enforcement officer.
3:32 p.m. — La Grande police receive a report of an assault on the 2000 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded and will follow up.
5:07 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 700 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
5:38 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 2100 block of Third Street. An officer responded and counseled juveniles.
7:07 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1400 block of W Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances, which turned out to be someone in need of an ambulance.
10:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle at Pierce Road and Booth Lane, northeast of Island City. The driver, however, took off. The sheriff’s office eventually arrested Trevor Nichols for felony fleeing, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, misdemeanor fleeing and third-degree escape.
Sunday, Nov. 28
10:27 a.m. — Firefighters and law enforcement responded to Dogwood Street and South Eighth Avenue on a report of a fire.
1 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and explained options.
4:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of telephonic harassment at the same address on the 700 block of Adams Avenue. An officer explained options.
4:13 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks at T Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
6:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft in the area of 10200 South Valley Avenue, La Grande. A deputy made contact and took information.
10:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft on the 400 block of Division Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
