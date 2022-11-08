7:04 a.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard at N Avenue and Ninth Street, La Grande. Calls about hazards, downed lines and the like — including a tree that fell on a vehicle on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue — were common throughout the storm.
9:15 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a La Grande site on a report of a fight and requested medics.
1:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 600 block of East Dearborn Street, Union, for a vehicle accident. The deputy arrested Brandi Lynn Fox, 43, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:37 p.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, reported identity theft. An officer made contact and took information.
10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Fir Street for a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
Saturday, Nov. 5
4:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1800 block of G Avenue. An officer responded and asked the subjects to turn off the music.
12:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Polk Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Police took information, and the parties separated.
5:11 p.m. — A caller reported a dog in with livestock on the 57800 block of Godley Road, Union.
10:29 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to South Main and East Beakman streets, Union, on a report of an intoxicated driver. The deputy arrested Adam Newel Stilson, 42, for DUII
Sunday, Nov. 6
10:01 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, Island City, on a report of someone finding drugs. The deputy took the drugs for disposal.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle stuck in snow in Ladd Canyon. A Union County sheriff’s deputy advised and assisted with getting a tow.
2:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 1600 block of 21st Street. An officer responded, took information and provided options.
