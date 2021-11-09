6:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of South 20th Street on a report of a disturbance and determined the situation did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
12:54 p.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, reported fraud. An officer responded and took a report.
2:57 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about a person riding a motorcycle on the sidewalk on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
3:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., on a complaint about harassment. Police arrested a 52-year-old man on Union County warrants for failure to appear in an intoxicated driving case and a trespass case.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 62300 block of Leffel Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and would follow up.
6:23 p.m. — A caller reported theft of services at Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande. An officer responded and warned two people.
7:22 p.m. — A La Grande police officer saw two careless operators on dirt bikes on Madison Avenue. Police were not able to catch the riders.
8:06 p.m. — A caller reported a theft from a residence on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
9:51 p.m. — A caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of Curtis Road and Miller Lane, Union. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded but did not find anyone making a disturbance.
