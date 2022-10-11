Friday, Oct. 7

7:32 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident on Highway 237 near milepost 23, North Powder. Deputies arrested Michael Craig Lund, 45, for five counts of first-degree theft and one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, vehicle theft, felon in possession of a firearm, hit-and-run on property, second-degree criminal mischief and providing false information. The sheriff’s office also arrested Lund on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.

