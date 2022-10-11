7:32 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident on Highway 237 near milepost 23, North Powder. Deputies arrested Michael Craig Lund, 45, for five counts of first-degree theft and one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, vehicle theft, felon in possession of a firearm, hit-and-run on property, second-degree criminal mischief and providing false information. The sheriff’s office also arrested Lund on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant.
5:08 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of L Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. Police and medics responded. Police took a report.
5:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to N Avenue and Seventh Street on a call about a dog bite. An officer took a report.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police cited Timothy T. Tate, 23, for reckless burning.
9:52 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Jay Dee’s Market, 1323 Y Ave., La Grande, on a report of a burglary alarm and determined a customer entered through an unlocked door, unaware the store was closed.
Saturday, Oct. 8
12:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2300 block of O Court. An officer responded and warned people for the noise.
11:21 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 500 block of East Ash Street, Union, on a call about a dog bite. The deputy took a report.
1:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 64500 Mount Glen Road, La Grande, on a call about a dog bite. The deputy took a report.
2:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse. An officer responded and took a report.
5:15 p.m. — A caller in La Grande requested contact regarding an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
Sunday, Oct. 9
12:03 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Katelyn Rose Davison, 27, for vehicle theft.
12:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 1400 block of Hall Street. An officer responded and counseled the party.
8:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Main Avenue on a call about a disturbance. Officers counseled the subject and planned to follow up.
10:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Depot Street on a call about a dog bite. An officer took a report.
