Friday, Oct. 14
8:55 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of an assault and arrested Kyle Marion Elmer, 24, for third-degree sexual abuse, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
9:31 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a livestock attack in the area of 69600 Antles Lane, Cove.
11:16 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of shoplifting. The sheriff’s office cited Austin Mikel Coble, 26, for first-degree theft, and arrested Heather Aimy Mae Winston, 30, for felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
1:23 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Pilcher Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:18 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about noise on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and the residents agreed to turn down the noise.
11:38 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 900 block of O Avenue. An officer responded and counseled five people.
Saturday, Oct. 15
2:02 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of South Ninth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies counseled the parties involved.
3:41 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks on the 2000 block of X Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy waited in the area and heard no additional fireworks.
8:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Alder Street on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested a 22-year-old man on a parole and probation detainer.
8:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a restraining order violation on the 1100 block of Spring Avenue. An officer made contact, took information and provided an extra patrol.
9:05 p.m. — Local emergency services received a report of a traffic accident with an injury at Pilcher Reservoir, North Power. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
Sunday, Oct. 16
11 a.m. — A caller reported an injured deer on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and euthanized the deer.
4:36 p.m. — A caller in La Grande reported a sex crime. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
5:17 p.m. — A caller reported a woman screaming in the area of Island Avenue and South Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, determined children were playing and screaming and counseled the subjects.
5:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a deer that broke its neck jumping over a fence on the 1200 block of Hall Street. An officer made contact and provided options about salvage.
8:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male and female screaming at each other on the 1600 block of Division Street in front of the library in Elgin. A deputy responded, and the female said it was verbal only and the parties were separated.
10:13 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a traffic crash on Highway 82 near milepost 16 in Elgin. Oregon State Police and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Cody Jacob Gerber, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.