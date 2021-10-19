Friday, Oct. 15
2:17 a.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officer responded, and the subject agreed to keep the noise down.
10:34 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Shane Allen Sain, 35, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
11:57 a.m. — A caller reported people shooting at targets at the Mount Emily Recreation Area near La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and would follow up.
7:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Lane Avenue and Second Street after receiving a noncommunicative 911 call regarding a disturbance. Officers found the subjects were OK.
9:18 p.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose in the area of 66300 Howell Road, Imbler.
10:08 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue and arrested Peter Snider Lomwe, 26, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
10:20 p.m. — A caller complained about noise at a home on the 300 block of South 17th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned the homeowners for being too loud.
Saturday, Oct. 16
12:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of 22nd Street on a report of a disturbance and took information.
5:47 a.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a fire at an apartment at Blue Springs Crossing, 10801 Walton Road. Island City.
9:01 a.m. — A caller in Elgin on the 1900 block of Public Street reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, explained options and counseled the subject.
9:42 a.m. — A caller reported finding a gun in the area of 67200 Shaw Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11 a.m. — A caller on the 10200 block of Emily Drive, La Grande, reported the theft of a license plate. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:08 a.m. — A resident on the 62100 block of Lower Cove Road asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding telephonic harassment. A deputy made contact and explained options.
12:38 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and gave options.
2:56 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Cove Avenue and Albany Street on a report of a traffic crash with an injury. La Grande police took a report.
9:30 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit a person. An officer responded and found the dog was dead after a vehicle hit it. Police took a report.
Sunday, Oct. 17
4:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 70 block of Rapid Run Loop on a report of a disturbance. An officer contacted two people, who agreed to quiet down.
10:16 a.m. — A caller reported a deer stuck in a fence on the 90 block of South 21st Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and freed the deer.
12:32 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of West Arch Street, Union, reported a calf was missing. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
1:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Willow Street on a report of a suspicious person. Officers warned the person for disorderly conduct.
1:14 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported the theft of a vehicle. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. An officer made contact and determined this was a civil situation.
