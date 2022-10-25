8:43 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of animal abuse or neglect on the 1800 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and would follow up.
9:48 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse or neglect in the area of Summerville and Crescent roads, Imbler. An animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
8:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cove Avenue and 26th Street on a report of a noninjury vehicle crash. Police arrested Marquis Terrell Johnson, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Y Avenue on a report of possible gunshots. Officers determined the sound was from balloons.
Saturday, Oct. 22
1:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a call about a trespass. Officers arrested Epi Velazquez Jr., 23, for first-degree criminal trespass, private indecency and strangulation.
9:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a traffic hazard at Island and Adams avenues. An officer responded and removed the hazard.
2:26 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle struck a dog at Island Avenue and Portland Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took the dog to a shelter.
8:46 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The parties separated.
9:35 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect on the 1000 block of North Bellwood Street, Union.
Sunday, Oct. 23
2:27 p.m. — La Grande police cited a 15-year-old boy for menacing, harassment and attempted fourth-degree assault.
3:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of a minor in possession of tobacco. Police cited a juvenile.
7:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 1000 block of 13th Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
9:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about gunshots at T Avenue and Fir Street. Officers responded but everything was fine.
10:26 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of Z Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded and trespassed a person.
