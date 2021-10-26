Friday, Oct. 22
9:02 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy received a report from La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St., of a minor in possession of tobacco. The school resource officer responded and warned the juvenile.
12:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a report of an intoxicated person. Police trespassed the subject and gave the person a ride.
12:22 p.m. — A caller reported finding two puppies on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dogs to their owners.
1:21 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 47, who was already in the Union County Jail, on a Union County warrant for two counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of identity theft and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
1:55 p.m. — A caller on the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder, reported animal neglect. An animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
2:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps, 2209 Adams Ave., on a report of disturbance and arrested a 57-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
4:47 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 2200 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a request for extra patrols.
8:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a civil disturbance at a residence on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer provided assistance.
Saturday, Oct. 23
7:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
11:01 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:02 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 900 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
2:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Grande Ronde Urgent Care, 10303 S. Walton Road, Island City, of a patient who was the victim of a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
5:59 p.m. — A caller reported a car prowler on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
10:08 p.m. — A caller on the 800 block of South Fourth Street, Union, reported a person was threatening to drive while intoxicated. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested Shane Anthony Humber, 18, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday, Oct. 24
5:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers counseled the subjects.
5:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person threatening self-harm. Officers responded and contacted a mental health provider.
12:08 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a traffic hazard at Pierce Road and Highway 203, La Grande. Union County dispatch relayed the information to the county road department.
12:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect. An officer made contact and explained options.
12:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Grande Ronde Urgent Care, 10303 S. Walton Road, Island City, of a patient who was the victim of a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12:58 p.m. — A caller reported wires down on the 1400 block of Walnut Street, La Grande.
3:32 p.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard on the 800 block of South Third Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and removed the hazard.
6:06 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of North Sixth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
9:21 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande, reported criminal mischief and asked for extra patrols.
9:51 p.m. — The Baker County Sheriff Search and Rescue team asked the Union County Search and Rescue team for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.