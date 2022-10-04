Friday, Sept. 30
10:38 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 500 block of East Ash Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
12:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Adams Avenue on a call about a disturbance. An officer found someone yelling about a flat tire.
1:06 p.m. — A resident on the 72700 block of Christensen Road, Elgin, reported pigs keep coming into their yard.
5:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Third Street on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers counseled the parties.
10:07 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about an animal at F and Third streets, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, explained options and forwarded information to an animal enforcement officer.
Saturday, Oct. 1
5:42 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 500 block of West Delta Street, Union, on a report of a disturbance and arrested Joseph Richard Panek, 59, for domestic violence offenses of harassment, interfering with making a report and strangulation.
3:58 p.m. — A caller reporting drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and disposed of the item.
7:27 p.m. — A caller on the 2300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, reported a hit-and-run. An officer took a report.
10:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud disturbance on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and resolved the situation.
Sunday, Oct. 2
10:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of criminal mischief on the 200 block of Willow Street. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:14 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 2200 block of East Hickory Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
4:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Community Kindness of Eastern Oregon Thrift Store, 1315 Adams Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance. An officer warned a person for disorderly conduct.
5:19 p.m. — A caller reported theft of services on the 1800 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer made contact, took information and explained options.
11:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Q Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer found the subject was only crossing the road.
