Thursday, Sept. 8
12:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, on a report of a person who threatened self-harm. Police ended up trespassing one male.
8:34 a.m. — A caller on Darr Road, Elgin, reported a wolf depredation. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
12:30 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Ian Fraser Brooks, 26, on a Union County secret indictment warrant charging first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.
1:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:13 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog bite in Summerville.
8:11 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, reported an assault. Officer responded.
9:30 p.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 71-year-old man per a Center for Human Development Inc. hold.
Friday, Sept. 9
8:15 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at Godley Road and Highway 203, Union.
Noon — A caller made a complaint about a dog barking on the 2400 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and warned the dog’s owners.
2:14 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of littering 4 miles north of La Grande.
4:48 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported fraud. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:31 p.m. — A caller on the 700 block of Jefferson Street, La Grande, made a civil complaint. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
Saturday, Sept. 10
1:01 a.m. — A caller reported a loud disturbance on the 200 block of Main Street, La Grande. An officer responded. The occupants agreed to turn down the music.
11:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Riddle Road on a report of a disturbance. The parties involved separated.
1:45 p.m. — A caller at Big Smoke, 11621 Island Ave., Suite A, Island City, reported subjects were refusing to leave. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and trespassed the subjects.
2:13 p.m. — A resident on the 60400 block of Highway 237, Cove, reported a neighbor’s cow was in his pasture.
10:21 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. Officers responded and took a report.
Sunday, Sept. 11
12:12 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 2000 block of H Avenue on a complaint about a loud party. The officer gave a warning for noise disturbance. The occupant turned down the music.
8:12 a.m. — A caller in the area of 69500 Haefer Lane, Cove, reported trying to free a deer stuck in a fence.
10:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person walking in traffic at Fourth Street and Y Avenue. Police responded and arrested a 34-year-old woman for disorderly conduct and second-degree theft.
4:07 p.m. — A resident on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, asked to speak to police about a burglary. An officer made contact.
8:39 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dog bite victim on the 500 block of North Gale Street, Union. A deputy responded and took a report.
9:18 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, called about a theft and trespass. Police responded and arrested Bree Jasmine Delepierre, 23, for first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and criminal trespass.
