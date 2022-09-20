12:25 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of fireworks at Pioneer Park. An officer checked it out and did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
9:53 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 200 block of South Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
11:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Next Step Carpet, 2633 Bearco Loop, La Grande, on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
Noon — A caller reported a burglary on the 1400 block of 21st Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
4:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded and told the subject to leave the area.
10:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child abuse. An officer responded and took a report.
Saturday, Sept. 17
9:20 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder, on a call about a disturbance. The deputies trespassed on person.
12:05 p.m. — A caller reported aggressive dogs on the 1200 block of Benton Avenue, La Grande. Police counseled the subject.
3:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about youths throwing objects at cars on the 2600 block of Second Street. An officer responded but did not find the youths.
7:52 p.m. — A caller reported a person who was laying in the street on the 1900 block of N Avenue, La Grande, and then stumbled away. Police found the subject and warned the person to stay out of the road.
9:33 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance in the parking lot of La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., La Grande. Police responded, two groups left and police told the remaining group to keep it down.
11:02 p.m. — La Grande police at a traffic stop on the 2500 block of May Lane arrested John Conrad Keller Jr., 32, for driving while suspended and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
