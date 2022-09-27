7:27 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at B&K Auto Salvage, 64190 Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report for first-degree criminal mischief.
3:34 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1100 block of W Avenue, La Grande, on a call about a disturbance. Officers served a restraining order.
4:17 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer counseled the party.
9:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a rape. An officer responded and took a report.
10:47 p.m. — La Grande police were involved in a pursuit in the area of Spruce Street and Monroe Avenue. Police took a report.
Saturday, Sept. 24
12:18 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a noise complaint. Officers counseled the party.
2:56 a.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a call about suspicious circumstances. Officers warned a person for the misuse of 911.
12:48 p.m. — La Grande police in the area of Island Avenue and Interstate 84 arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man for third-degree criminal mischief and offensive littering.
3:10 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Charles Dewain Hatch, 38, of La Grande, for 30 counts of first-degree forgery, four counts of negotiating a bad check, one count of first-degree theft and on a warrant for failure to appear.
9:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about an assault. An officer made contact and took information.
Sunday, Sept. 25
10:55 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of 65400 Booth Lane, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The parties separated.
3:39 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to 1311 X Ave. on a report of a gas leak. Police took a report.
3:57 p.m. — A caller on Conley Road, Cove, reported a cat bit a person.
5:58 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of Hunter Road and Monroe Lane, La Grande,
7 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of First Street, La Grande, for a disturbance. Officers warned the parties for disorderly conduct.
