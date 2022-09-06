Friday, Sept. 2
12:52 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office at the Historic Union Hotel, 326 N. Main St., Union, arrested Adam McGriff, 33, for disorderly conduct, harassment, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
2:12 a.m. — La Grande police received reports of the repossession of two vehicles, one on the 800 block of Adams Avenue and one on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue.
8:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Officers arrested a 22-year-old woman for disorderly conduct.
3:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., on a call about an assault. An officer took information.
9:42 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
Saturday, Sept. 3
1:22 a.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to a call for a person experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Police referred the situation to the Center for Human Development crisis staff.
3:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Cedar Street for a juvenile involved in a disturbance. An officer warned the juvenile for criminal mischief.
9:59 a.m. — A caller reported a possible shooting in a closed area about 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and provided options.
5 p.m. — A caller reported a dead cow on Lower Cove Road, Cove.
7:21 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported a patient with a dog bite. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:58 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft on Interstate 84 near milepost 253, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
Sunday, Sept. 4
7:45 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism at La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St.
2:03 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse at a residence on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande.
7 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, on a call about a suspicious person. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrested a 57-year-old woman for harassment and on a Umatilla County warrant for violating probation.
10:07 p.m. — A caller reported an illegal campfire at the Pilcher Creek Reservoir Campground. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the situation was resolved before arrival.
11:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. A deputy responded and will follow up.
