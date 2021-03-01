ENTERPRISE — Cooperation from recreationists and local land managers are helping guide the management of Wallowa County’s recent acquisition of the Wallowa Lake East Moraine.
More than 450 people responded to an online survey last spring that asked about their interests and concerns for the future management of the land, now in Wallowa County ownership. County and Wallowa Land Trust staff followed up the survey last summer with focus groups to gain further information on the moraine’s many uses, according to a press release from the trust.
Eric Greenwell, the trust’s conservation director, said the data is helping the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership, which includes the county, the trust and Wallowa Resources, develop a multiple-use management plan, particularly as it relates to recreation.
“In developing the management plan the partnership is seeking to keep all uses in balance and keep people safe,” Greenwell said in the press release. “The survey and focus group questions were designed to gather input regarding specific values and uses, which the partnership has already acquired funding for and committed to preserving.”
The majority of respondents stated they use the property for recreation, but input came from people who grazed, hunted, gathered roots and harvested timber on the property in the past. The survey questions were qualitative and quantitative, according to the press release.
Of the survey respondents, 63% were full-time residents, 16% part-time residents with the remaining 21% were visitors. Approximately 35 people participated in the seven focus groups — all but one live in the county full-time.
For the focus groups, recreation was broken down into equestrian, pedestrian and mountain bike uses.
Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County natural resources director, said the focus group members gave insight into not only the popular uses of the moraine when it was in private ownership as well as some of the potential conflicts. She said the feedback also showed little conflict among users.
While the management plan is in development, the partners agree educating the public will be an ongoing endeavor. According to the release stated, not all respondents were convinced that balancing multiple uses was achievable.
“Setting clear expectations with the community and following through will be critical especially in the beginning,” Greenwell said. This is a huge community achievement, but again and again respondents echoed the sentiment, ‘keep it as it is,’ or expressed concerns for a future of increased use, use conflicts and overdevelopment.”
The East Moraine Community Forest Survey results are on the Campaign for the East Moraine website, www.morainecampaign.org. The link to the survey report and the full raw data are just beneath the main banner and aerial shot of Wallowa Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.