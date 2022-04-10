Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam’s gubernatorial listening tour stopped by Max Square on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Pulliam earlier this spring announced he is considering a run for the state’s top office. “As I travel the state and visit local communities like La Grande throughout Oregon I continue to hear the same thing,” Pulliam said. “Folks are tired of Portland politicians thrusting their values and beliefs onto the rest of us. It’s time we empower local communities and governments, parents and school boards to have the power to control their own futures.”
LA GRANDE — Stan Pulliam, mayor of Sandy and candidate for Oregon governor, will visit Union County Wednesday, April 13, during a campaign tour of Eastern Oregon.
Pulliam will be at Urban Vine, 10107 W. First St., Island City, at 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
"We're excited to continue meeting with Main Street business owners, community leaders, and concerned Oregonians at the next few stops of our bus tour," Pulliam said. "We're going to keep highlighting Main Street Heroes, including small business owners, veterans, law enforcement, and first responders who are truly the backbone of our local communities.”
Pullman will also make stops in Baker City, Ontario, John Day and Burns.
