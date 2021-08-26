Officers with the La Grande Police Department arrest Brian Smith, 34, outside his residence along Fruitdale Lane On Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Officers were in high speed pursuit of Smith through Island City, where they observed the suspect vehicle running through several stop signs.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department arrested 34-year-old Brian Smith at the conclusion of a pursuit near Riverside Park on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Smith was arrested for driving while suspended, reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer.
The pursuit began shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Albany Street in La Grande, when officers identified that Smith was driving while suspended. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Smith fled the area at high speed on Cove Avenue. Smith drove through several stop signs as he headed toward Island City.
The pursuit ended when Smith parked his car at his residence on Robin Road near Fruitdale Lane. Smith was taken into custody after complying peacefully with officers on scene.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police aided the La Grande Police Department during the pursuit and arrest.
