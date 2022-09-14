A stuffed Paddington bear, a childen’s literature character who was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites, shown on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, is one the items in a new display at La Grande’s Royal Clothiers honoring the queen, who died on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Stephen Hays/Contributed Photo
A new display at The Royal Clothiers, on Adams Avenue in La Grande, on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, honors Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 after serving England for 70 years.
LA GRANDE — A window display at The Royal Clothiers on Adams Avenue is saluting the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96.
The owners of Royal Clothiers, Stephen and Marlene Hays, were compelled to set up the display because of their deep British roots. Both grew up in England and have long been fans of Queen Elizabeth.
“She has been the queen all of our lives. She has been great for England,” Stephen Hays said.
The couple admire Queen Elizabeth’s loyalty to England, for which she served as queen for 70 years.
“Her commitment to her country was second to none,” Stephen Hays said. “She is a great example of a leader’s commitment to her country.”
The display at Royal Clothiers features items the owners have been collecting for years, including photos, British flags and books. One of the photos is of a young Queen Elizabeth making her distinctive and beloved wave.
“It is as if she is waving goodbye,” Marlene Hays said.
Among the elements of the display that will likely evoke the most smiles by onlookers is a stuffed Paddington Bear, a character in a series of children’s books by Michael Bond that Queen Elizabeth was a fan of. In the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, she starred in a sketch that saw her and Paddington enjoying tea together in Buckingham Palace.
Another element of the display includes a photo of Queen Elizabeth with her Pembroke Welsh corgi dogs.
“She never went anywhere without her corgis,” Marlene Hays said.
Marlene and Stephen Hays have lived in La Grande since 2006 and in the United States for about 50 years.
