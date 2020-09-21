ENTERPRISE — Extra state-imposed regulations are beleaguering Wallowa County as it attempts to qualify for a $25,000 Materials Management grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, but the county commissioners gave their go-ahead Wednesday, Sept. 16, to continue to try for the grant.
The grant would help fund recycling efforts in Wallowa County, including paying for a trailer, recycling bins, and a contractor to pick up, sort and process recyclable waste.
“I know it’s daunting,” said Katy Nesbitt, Wallowa County natural resources director. “If we don’t get it, we’re out a few hours of my time. But if we do, we have some money to help the program.”
Partners in the task force with the county include the Enterprise, Wallowa and Joseph schools, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Building Healthy Families and numerous businesses.
“It’s a collaboration of the Wallowa County Recycling Task Force,” Commissioner Susan Roberts said.
The regulations bogging down the process involve state attempts to cater to minorities — of which the county has few — and other “marginalized” groups, such as low-income people, veterans and the elderly. Schoolchildren receiving free or reduced-price lunches also qualify.
“Isn’t that kind of an offensive term, to call somebody ‘marginalized’?” Commissioner Todd Nash asked.
“That’s how they describe them when defining the categories,” said Chrystal Allen, grant administrator for the county.
“It goes along with other local programs that help the less fortunate,” Nesbitt said.
She said she understood the commissioners’ frustration with the DEQ regulations.
“I understand, and I’ve been pushing back hard, that since this community doesn’t have people of color and we’ll have to define who those populations are and how they need extra help,” she said.
Nash said he is seeing such regulations infiltrating a wide variety of government.
“I recall last week that in the governor’s recovery plan is similar to what’s happening here,” he said. “They were recruiting members for that group, as well. It’s going to be the new normal.”
Roberts also asked Allen to explain the “point system” the state uses.
“There are focus areas and restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion … racial equity and things of that nature,” Allen said. “So basically, of the 100 points total, about 70 of those points are related to diversity and ‘marginal’ people.”
The system left the commissioners frustrated.
“You have an hour and 45-minute meeting, you spend an hour of it talking about diversity and equity and things of that nature before you get down to business,” Roberts said. “It’s a state requirement. You have to meet a certain percentage.”
But, she acknowledged, qualifying for such a grant is possible.
“There is low income, which Wallowa County has a lot of, and veterans,” she said. “We can fill the gaps with the low-income folks we’re helping. I have to agree with Commissioner Nash about calling veterans and low-income as ‘marginal’ groups is, I think, disgusting. But that’s what the state has gone to. We spend an inordinate amount of time talking about these things rather than getting business done.”
Nesbitt said she’s been urged to try despite the regulations that have little application in the county.
“We’ll focus on the meat of it and do our best with the rest,” she said.
As the commissioners voted to authorize her to continue her work, Commissioner John Hillock said, “Go for it, Katy.”
