UNION COUNTY — Residents of Imbler and Cove will have two mayoral candidates to choose from on their ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. Imbler voters can choose incumbent Rick Vicek or Jason Berglund Sr., a former council member, while Cove residents can vote for either Councilor Nathiel Conrad or newcomer Sherry L. Haeger.
Rick Vicek
Vicek has served as mayor of Imbler for a few months, since the previous mayor, Mike McLean, moved away. As a city councilor, Vicek stepped into the role for the remainder of the term and is now looking to keep the position.
“I am really interested in the small-town atmosphere. I have a love for the smaller communities,” Vicek said. “I want to be involved in this community and be a solution to what the town’s needs are.”
He said he sees water sewage as one of the town’s biggest issues. He said he would continue addressing that topic as mayor.
“We are a quiet town with not a lot of growth, but (have) basic infrastructural needs,” Vicek said. “I have no big agenda to change anything.”
Jason Berglund Sr.
Berglund served on the Imbler City Council for eight years after moving to the town in 2011.
“It is such a great community,” Berglund said. “I know most of the people around here, and we are a community who takes care of each other. The whole atmosphere is pretty fantastic.”
Similar to Vicek, Berglund doesn’t think the city requires much change.
“We have some updating to do, but as a community, Imbler needs to stay the way it is,” he said. “We are not a big city. We don’t need to be run like one.”
Berglund works as a ranch hand in Imbler but has experience working the Oregon Youth Authority, which operates juvenile corrections.
“OYA is a state job, with plenty of politics around it, and working as a ranch hand is doing what almost everyone does around here,” Berglund said. “That and my previous time on the council has prepared me for this.”
Sherry Haeger
Haeger said her work experience makes her fit for the role of mayor of Cove.
She said she is a retired executive manager in supply chain engineering and logistics for Apple and Google, with an emphasis on mediation and negotiation. After working for two of the largest technology companies in the world, Haeger moved to Cove in 2017 following cancer, which she beat. She has since served as treasurer for the reelection campaign of Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage, for the Union County Chamber of Commerce and for the Cove Community Association.
“I have the potential to make a difference in Cove’s economic performance and offer enhanced visibility, opportunity to exercise leadership, make strategic choices and drive action through local authorities and their partners,” Haeger said. “I am extremely familiar with ordinances, rules and regulations of running government entities as this was a core requirement in my previous career.”
She also promised to make certain there is clarity about issues concerning daily life in Cove and ensuring “all voices concerned with those issues have a platform for discussion.... I want to hear the concerns and understand the ‘why’ of any given situation.”
Nathiel Conrad
When contacted by The Observer, Conrad was unavailable to answer questions. As a day care owner, she said she was too busy to respond to a final request for answers Wednesday morning, Oct. 7.
