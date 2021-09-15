LA GRANDE — A weather system from the north will bring rainy and windy conditions to Union and Wallowa counties over portions of the next four days.
Conditions will be relatively mild in Union and Wallowa counties on Thursday, Sept. 16, with no rain forecast. La Grande is expected to have a high of 69 degrees, and Enterprise a high of 65 degrees. La Grande will have light winds, with daytime winds as high as 8 mph and nighttime winds reaching 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Weekend rain is expected to start the evening of Sept. 17 and it could be substantial, the weather service said.
Union and Wallowa counties could receive a total of between half an inch to a full inch of precipitation from Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, said Matt Callihan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. Callihan said that in the Wallowas and the Blue Mountains the total rainfall during the three-day period could be as much as 1-1/2 inches.
Most of the rainfall Union and Wallowa counties is expected to receive on Sept. 17 will be late in the evening, according the the National Weather Service.
The heaviest winds forecast for Union and Wallowa counties will hit on Sept. 17. La Grande is projected to have winds as high as 11 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Enterprise could have winds reaching 13 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. The high temperatures on Sept. 17 are predicted to be 77 degrees in La Grande and 74 degrees in Enterprise.
No substantial wind is forecast for Union and Wallowa counties after Sept. 17.
The weather system bringing the wind and rain to Northeastern Oregon is coming from the Gulf of Alaska, according to the weather service.
“It will move down the coast before coming inland,” Callihan said.
The system will be responsible for cooler temperatures this weekend. La Grande is forecast to have a high of 69 degrees on Sept. 18 and 59 degrees on Sept. 19. Enterprise is projected to have a high of 66 degrees on Sept. 18 and 59 degrees on Sept. 19.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.