LA GRANDE — La Grande, Enterprise and Meacham are projected to have dry weather this week except on Thursday, May 19, when they all have a 40% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
La Grande will have a 40% chance of rain, and Enterprise and Meacham will have a 40% chance of snow. The precipitation will be caused by a fleeting low-pressure system.
“A fast-moving low-pressure system will be passing through,” said Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The reason Enterprise and Meacham will have a 40% percent chance of snow on May 19 and La Grande will have a chance of rain is the differences in elevations, Brooks said. La Grande has an elevation of 2,785 feet, Enterprise is at 3,757 feet and Meaham is at 3,694 feet.
The highs forecast for La Grande this week are 66 degrees on Tuesday, May 17; 61 degrees on Wednesday, May 18; 62 degrees on May 19; 58 degrees on Friday, May 20; and 63 degrees on Saturday, May 21. The lows in La Grande are projected by the National Weather Service to be 44 degrees on May 17, 37 degrees on May 18, 35 degrees on May 19, 37 degrees on May 20 and 42 degrees on May 21.
La Grandes temperatures will likely be close to average for the month of May, based upon temperature data from 1991 to 2020, Brooks said. La Grande’s average high in May is 67.8 degrees and its average low is 42.5 degrees.
The highs forecast for Enterprise are 63 degrees on May 17, 59 degrees on May 18, 48 degrees on May 19, 54 degrees on May 20 and 59 degrees on May 21. The low temperatures expected in Enterprise are 39 degrees on May 17, 30 degrees on May 18 and May 19, 32 degrees on May 20 and 36 degrees on May 21.
Meacham is projected to have high temperatures of 60 degrees on May 17, 57 degrees on May 18, 48 degrees on May 19, 55 degrees on May 20 and 64 degrees on May 21. Forecasters are predicting Meacham will have low temperatures of 40 degrees on May 17, 33 degrees on May 18, 41 degrees on May 19, 34 degrees on May 20 and 39 degrees on May 21.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.