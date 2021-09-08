LA GRANDE — Portions of Union and Wallowa counties could receive heavy rain by the end of the week.
The National Weather Service is projecting that Union and Wallowa counties, both drought stricken, will be hit by showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10.
“This could do wonders for fire danger,” said Roger Cloutier, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
He said the showers and thunderstorms will likely start late in the evening of Sept. 9 and continue into the morning of Sept. 10. The rain and thunderstorm activity will be scattered in Union and Wallowa counties.
“It will not be widespread,” Cloutier said.
The meteorologist said that while there is good chance fire danger will be reduced, there is also a possibility fires could be ignited with any associated lightning.
The rain set to fall in Northeastern Oregon will be brought in from the Pacific Ocean by a trough, which is an elongated low-pressure system.
Temperatures will be warm on Sept. 9 in La Grande and Enterprise before cooling, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast. La Grande is expected to have a high temperature of 86 degrees on Sept. 9 and then highs of 75 degrees on Sept. 10 and 78 degrees on Sept. 11. Enterprise is projected to reach a high of 85 degrees on Sept. 9 and highs of 73 degrees on Sept. 10 and 74 degrees on Sept. 11.
IQAir, an air monitoring website, predicts that La Grande and Enterprise will have moderate air quality on Sept. 9 and a good air quality rating on Sept. 10.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
