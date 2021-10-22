Jose Abrego, advocacy support coordinator for Shelter From the Storm, hands out ribbons to participants during the Light the Night Against Domestic Violence vigil through La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Jose Abrego, advocacy support coordinator for Shelter From the Storm, hands out ribbons to participants during the Light the Night Against Domestic Violence vigil through La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
LA GRANDE — La Grande residents painted the town purple.
Shelter From the Storm, a local nonprofit who provides services to those impacted by domestic violence, hosted a night walk and candlelight vigil in La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 21. Eastern Oregon University students and La Grande residents alike wore purple and took part in the event during a month dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence.
“We just hope people see us walking and get curious about the cause and either join in or follow up,” Shelter From the Storm Executive Director Jamie Landa said. “We hope it prompts awareness.”
The roughly 40 individuals in attendance gathered outside Hoke Union Building at EOU to distribute lights, candles, ribbons, wristbands and lanyards to those taking part. Many of the participants donned purple for the event, the color for domestic violence awareness.
The advocates walked roughly a mile from the EOU campus to Max Square in downtown La Grande for a candlelight vigil. Some in attendance volunteered to read poems to honor victims of domestic violence. Candles were lit as the group in a show of solidarity and support for those impacted by sexual assault and interpersonal violence.
The Light the Night Against Domestic Violence was canceled last year due to COVID-19. With Thursday’s gathering and future efforts, organizers aim to continue to raise awareness of domestic violence and further the nonprofit’s mission of serving victims in Union County.
“This is something everyone on the staff put a lot of effort into, to make sure it went well,” Landa said.
Shelter From the Storm had a reason for beginning the walk at Eastern Oregon University.
“We always want the university to know we are here for EOU as well as La Grande,” Landa said. “Domestic violence affects everyone, not just one segment of the population.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.