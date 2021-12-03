LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners gave three local ranching operations a boost in their efforts to protect their livestock from wolf attacks.
The commissioners voted on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to provide the ranchers a total of $6,000 to help pay for their efforts to protect their livestock in Union County. The money is funding Union County received from the Oregon Department of Agriculture for wolf depredation compensation and must be spent by Jan. 31, 2022.
The money will be provided to Krebs Livestock, which will receive $2,910.60; Eric Harlow, who will receive $1,123.80; and the Mike Becker Bar V Cattle Co., which was awarded $1,965.60.
Krebs will spend its money on bluetooth speakers, night pen trailers, which have bright lights and make loud noises, and additional herders. Harlow will use the funding on fencing, spotlights, air horns and radios. The Bar V Cattle Co. will use the money it was awarded on aircraft operation costs.
The sums awarded were recommended by the Union County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee.
Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said she wished that more funding could have been awarded but the $6,000 was all that the Union County received for wolf deterrence from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
“We hope it makes a difference,” she said.
Beverage, who raises cattle, said that wolves take a toll on livestock beyond depredation. She said livestock live in fear of wolves and can smell them. The anxiety the animals experience because of wolves impacts their health, causing them to eat less and lose weight.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history.
