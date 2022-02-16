IMBLER — The immediate future of the Imbler School District is now in sharp, high definition focus.
The Imbler School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 15, voted unanimously to approve the hiring of RanDel “Randy’’ Waite as its next superintendent. Waite, who has deep Northeastern Oregon roots, is completing his second year as assistant principal at Phoenix High School in Phoenix, five miles southeast of Medford.
“We are excited to have Randy join the district after an exhaustive search process,” said Imbler School Board member Ken Patterson.
Waite was one of two finalists for the position along with Louise “Lou’’ Lyon, superintendent of the Burnt River School District in Baker County.
Patterson said the board had two strong finalists to choose from.
“If we had gone to our second pick we would have been in a good position too,” he said.
Waite, who signed a two-year contract with the Imbler School District on Feb. 14, grew up in Pendleton and is an Eastern Oregon University graduate, He taught at La Grande High School for three years two decades ago. He spoke with a sense of humility about his selection after the board’s vote.
“It will be a challenge, I hope that I fit in,” he said.
The educator said he has long wanted to work in the Imbler School District.
“It has a great reputation,” he said,
Waite’s experience as an educator also includes four years as a teacher at Weston-McEwen High School, nine years at Ontario High School, one year at Roseburg High School, four years at Ridgeway High School in Ridgeway, Idaho, and three years at Crater High School.
Waite has worked as an educator for 28 years, the first 22 years as a teacher and the past six as an administrator. He has also been a head high school football coach for a total of 20 years. His gridiron experience includes two years as La Grande High Schoo’s head coach in 2001 and 2002.
The educator, who will also serve as principal of Imbler Elementary School, said that coming to the Grande Ronde Valley will feel like a homecoming of sorts, especially because his parents live in Island City.
Working in education runs in Waite’s blood. His wife, Traci, is a first grade teacher and his brother, Rob, is superintendent of the Shoshone School District in Shoshone, Idaho.
Waite will begin his new duties as Imbler superintendent and principal on Friday, July 1. He was named following a selection process that included a new twist — student-led tours of the high school and grade school. The tours for the two finalists were conducted during a school day by the student body president and vice president of each school. The students gave input about the candidates to school board members following the tours.
“I thought they did a great job and it was fun for the kids,” Waite said.
Waite will succeed interim school district superintendent Doug Hislop, who has served as interim superintendent since July 1, 2021, after Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell resigned to take a position with the Hansen School District near Twin Falls, Idaho. Hislop earlier served as the Imbler School District’s superintendent for 10 years.
