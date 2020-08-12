UNION COUNTY — Union County Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen announced in a press release Wednesday evening, Aug. 12, that he is no longer pursuing a fifth term as sheriff, meaning his run as the county's lead law enforcer will end when the current term ends in January 2021.
"Being Sheriff is very different than running for Sheriff," Rasmussen wrote in the press release. "Though I have qualified to be on the ballot in November, I have decided to no longer actively campaign for another term in office. Rather, I will work hard during the remaining months of my term to foster a spirit of teamwork and cooperation. We will work toward a seamless transition, which will continue to build upon the safety we have come to enjoy in this county I love."
Rasmussen has served as Union County Sheriff for 16 years, first winning election in 2004 and three times being re-elected. The November election was set to be between him and challenger Cody Bowen, a sheriff's deputy.
Bowen already figured to be the favorite going into the general election after he won a four-way race in the May primary that featured himself, Rasmussen, Bill Miller and Shane Rollins. Bowen won almost 42% of the overall vote on May 19, with Rasmussen edging out Miller for second with about 26% of the vote. Miller was just under 25%.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
