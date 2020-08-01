SALEM — Oregonians can obtain Real IDs when renewing or applying for driver’s licenses or identification cards.
Real IDs came out of the Real ID Act that Congress passed in 2005 to establish federal security standards for driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. Starting in October 2021, anyone entering federal buildings, nuclear power plants or boarding a commercial airliners will have to show either a military ID, standard ID and passport or a Real ID.
Oregon is the last state in the union to comply with the federal law.
The Oregon Legislature objected to the federal unfunded mandate and passed a bill banning the state from spending any money to become Real ID compliant. The Legislature in 2017, however, passed a bill that Sen. Bill Hansell sponsored to allow Oregon to move toward compliance.
The Republican from Athena said Real ID is not a requirement but has benefits.
“If you don’t want it, you don’t have to get it,” Hansell said. “I think, though, that it is going to be a real asset to Oregonians.”
Obtaining a Real ID for the first time requires an in-person appointment at an Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles Services office and proof of identity, proof of Social Security number and proof of address.
“Appointments are how we’re limiting the number of people inside DMV offices for safe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” DMV spokesperson David House said. “We are requiring appointments for all forms of ID issuance and a few other services that must be done in person, but all other services must be done online or by mail. We have no idea how long we’ll need to limit in-person visits and by appointment only, but it’s likely to be months because we have a huge backlog due to COVID-19.”
The DMV issued 10,990 Real ID licenses, permits and ID cards from July 6-27. This is 35% of the 31,342 issuances of all types of cards during that time. The DMV estimates one-third of Oregonians are choosing the Real ID option.
Driver and Motor Vehicles in Eastern Oregon issued 2,751 licenses, permits and ID cards since July 6, and 808 of these cards were Real IDs.
