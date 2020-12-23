UNION — A two-vehicle crash Dec. 18 near Union injured two people and required an emergency flight for one of the victims.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 on Highway 82 near milepost 16, Union, when a Jeep Cherokee stopped in the westbound lane to wait for oncoming traffic before trying to turn onto Rhinehart Lane. But a Dodge Dakota crashed into the rear of the Jeep.
The collision forced the Jeep off the road, where it rolled and came to a stop on its top. The crash also disabled the Dodge.
Both drivers suffered injuries.
A relative of the Dodge’s driver took the victim to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. An emergency helicopter flew the driver of the Jeep to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla.
State police did not report the extent of the injuries.
OSP also cited the driver of the Dodge for following too closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.