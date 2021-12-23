PENDLETON — After a relatively dry autumn, the days leading up to the winter solstice finally brought the prediction of a La Nina year to fruition.
According to the National Weather Service website, there is a 95% chance that La Nina conditions are favored to continue in the Northern Hemisphere until April.
The oceanservice.noaa.gov website defines La Nina as weather occurrences affected by stronger than average trade winds that push more warm water toward Asia. Off the West Coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface. These cold waters in the Pacific Ocean push the jet stream northward and tend to lead to drought in the Southern U.S. and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
During a La Nina year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the Southern U.S. and cooler than normal in the Northern U.S. La Nina can also lead to a more severe hurricane season.
For Northeastern Oregon, the National Weather Service’s Climate Predication Center reports the region should expect a 50% to 60% chance of above-average snowfall and a 50% to 60% chance of lower-than-average temperatures.
Recent snowfalls have boosted the anticipation of a snowy, wet and cold winter. A look around the region’s snow sensors reveals the current conditions for the Blue and Wallowa mountains.
High Ridge, in the Blue Mountains east of Pendleton, sits at 4,920 feet. Measurements on Monday morning, Dec. 20, showed 34 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 7.5 inches, which is about 14% above average. The seven-day outlook is for 2-1/2 more inches of snow water, which is the more important measurement for predicting spring and summer water supplies.
Emigrant Springs, at 3,800 feet, is southeast of Pendleton and northwest of La Grande. With 12 inches of snowpack, including 6 inches of new snow, the site is 52% below average with 1.8 inches of snow water equivalent. The five-day forecast predicts another 7 inches will fall.
Bowman Springs, at 4,530 feet, is west of La Grande. Snowpack is 10 inches and 100% of the average. The site is forecasted to receive 6 more inches in the next five days.
Lucky Strike, at 4,970 feet and south of Pilot Rock, has a snowpack of 7 inches, which is 72% of normal. Six inches are predicted to fall in the next five days.
Spout Springs Ski Area sits at 5,000 feet west of Elgin and has a snowpack of 31 inches. Eighteen inches are forecasted to fall in the next five days.
The Milk Shakes site on the Oregon/Washington border east of Walla Walla has 42 inches of snowpack with 24% snow/water equivalent. This is 10% above average, and 18 inches are predicted to fall in the next five days.
On the Union County side of the Wallowa Mountains just up the hill from Cove, Moss Springs, at 5,760 feet, has recorded 25 inches of snowpack with 6.6 inches of snow water equivalent — 93% of normal for this time of year. Eleven inches of new snow is predicted to fall in the next five days.
In Wallowa County, Mount Howard, at 7,900 feet, has 20 inches of snow with 4.6 inches of snow water equivalent, putting it at 75% of normal. Just over the ridge at Aneroid Lake, 7,400 feet, conditions are drier. The site has recorded a snow water content of 4.1 inches, which is 58% of average. The next five days should see 22 inches of new snowfall.
Across Eastern Oregon, watersheds are still reporting lower-than-average numbers for snowpack. The Grande Ronde-Burnt Powder-Imnaha Basin is at 96%, the Malheur Basin is at 94%, John Day Basin is recording 90%, and Harney Basin is at 91%, while the highest for the region, the Umatilla-Walla Walla Basin, is at 100%.
