NORTH POWDER — Ski season is back in Northeastern Oregon.
Recent snowstorms have opened Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort just in time for winter break and skiers flocked to the slopes on opening day, Saturday, Dec. 18. Conditions were ideal as ski resorts across the Pacific Northwest continue to see a rise in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of folks excited to get out and ski this weekend and through the holiday break.” said Chelsea Judy, the marketing director at Anthony Lakes. “We definitely expect to see it busy, but maybe not quite like last season.”
Last winter in the midst of the pandemic, Anthony Lakes saw a major rise in skiers, while most indoor activities were closed off. Judy noted that the absences of winter sports also contributed to a rise in individuals looking for a different athletic outlet to take part in.
“With no winter sports and people being eager to get outside, throughout the Northwest and even the nation, the ski industry was very busy,” Judy said.
One skier noted that she was surprised by the more standard turnout this year, noting that last year at this time she sometimes had to wait up to 20 minutes to board the ski lift.
Another skier at Anthony Lakes’ opening day said they were a bit rusty since last ski season, but that the conditions were ideal for getting back in the swing of things.
While the turnout on opening day saw a slight decline this year, those in the industry expected it after such a unique ski season in 2020.
Judy emphasized that skiing in general has seen a rise in newcomers in recent years, which was only furthered during the pandemic. While those at Anthony Lakes were happy to see an increase in visitors, the resort underwent a series of precautions.
Anthony Lakes opened its lodge again this year after closing it off last winter due to COVID-19 restrictions. More skiers are also allowed to park and congregate in closer confines than last season. Masks are required inside of any indoor areas at the resort as the pandemic persists.
Perfect timing
The storms from the weekend of Dec. 11 brought in a high enough volume of snow for the ski area to open for the season. While this year’s opening date was a bit delayed compared to last year’s opening right after Thanksgiving, those at Anthony Lakes are not too concerned — as long as the resort opened before schools let out for winter break.
“We really try to get open by at least that Saturday going into the holiday break,” Judy said.
Judy noted that the rush of skiers on opening weekend makes a big impact on the resort’s overall revenue for the ski season.
“It’s supposed to keep snowing, so that’s a bonus,” Judy said. “It looks like we’re going to see some awesome conditions for quite a while.”
Revamped skiing experience
As the resort continues to adjust to COVID-19 and work to create an enjoyable skiing experience, Anthony Lakes has started several new programs and ramped up its beginner education.
The resort has rebranded its learning center area as “Alice’s Wonderland,” with numerous slopes and training areas for beginners and young skiers. The carpet lift was remodeled with a covered conveyor and renamed the “Caterpillar,” while the handle tow is now called “Mad Hatter.”
“It’ll be a really fun learning experience this year,” Judy said.
Another new feature will be an emphasis on supporting local businesses in Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties. Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort will be promoting “Support Local Thursdays,” in which visitors can show a $40 receipt from a local business in the area to receive a $25 lift ticket on Thursdays.
“We’re just trying to encourage local spending in the area,” Judy said.
In addition to promoting local businesses in surrounding areas, Anthony Lake has also seen a boost from being a more locally-based ski resort. This recent trend along with a rise in outdoor activities during the pandemic have both helped Anthony Lakes.
“People are really escaping the larger ski areas and traveling to the smaller ones,” Judy said. “That is an industry trend that is benefiting us, and we’ll see a lot of locals and visitors.”
Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort will close at 1 p.m on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Otherwise, the slopes are set to stay open daily through Jan. 2, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.