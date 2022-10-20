Public Safety Candidate Forum
Five city council and mayor candidates met at the La Grande Fire Department at 1806 Cove Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The forum was hosted by the La Grande Fire Department’s Firefighters Local 924 Union and the La Grande Police Association. Within hours of the forum ending EOAlive.TV owner Brent Clapp decided to remove the video from his website.  

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The owner of EOAlive.TV said he removed the video of a local candidate forum several hours after it was posted Tuesday, Oct. 18, because he was "disgusted" that some candidates used the event to attack their opponents.

Brent Clapp, owner of the online TV channel, said he was upset the Public Safety Forum, which was scheduled to allow candidates to talk about public safety issues, was not limited to that topic.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

