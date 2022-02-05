LA GRANDE — A disputed forest management project is underway at Mount Emily Recreation Area.
After months of back-and-forth between Union County and those opposed to the plan, boots are on the ground with the Red Apple Forest Management Project. The project is aimed at improving forest health and preventing future fires, with logging to also take place across the 300-acre Red Apple segment of MERA.
The recreational area, which was purchased by Union County in 2008, encompasses more than 3,500 acres of land outside La Grande. Union County Parks Coordinator Sean Chambers and forester Chuck Sarrett are heading the Red Apple Forest Management Project, which the county put in their hands.
The time frame of the project relies heavily on the weather, as frozen ground creates better working conditions for the heavy machinery involved. After awarding the bid to ReedCo Forestry on Jan. 5, the county announced that the company will be doing its thinning work in the winter of 2022 and additionally in 2023.
Chambers emphasized that the project is very weather dependent, with four more weeks as a likely maximum amount of time the work could continue this winter.
“I think, looking at the forecast, there’s a good two more weeks of weather coming up,” Chambers said. “Hopefully the work will be done in a week, maybe two beyond that. It’s very variable.”
ReedCo officially started on Wednesday, Jan. 26, when a small crew of about five workers began hauling logs, with typically two or three trucks transporting the trees every day. The work is expected to take place mainly from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, but due to the log truck operators’ schedules, there could be occasional loads picked up during the night.
ReedCo is currently working on the northern part of the project area, with mastication set to begin soon. The project originally called for work to be done via the Owsley Canyon Trailhead, but a slight increase in temperatures affected working conditions and led to the contractors using Igo Lane and Archer Lane.
According to Chambers, Union County worked alongside ReedCo, who felt that the equipment would damage the Owsley Canyon Trailhead area if work was done there. ReedCo opted to utilize the rock roads near Igo Lane rather than the natural soil near Owsley.
Residents in the Igo Lane area have been made aware that log trucks will be coming in and out, while efforts have been made to promote safe traffic.
“Extra effort has been made by the public works department to make it as two-laned as possible,” Chambers said. “Public works has really done a good job to make the road safe.”
Chambers further explained that the truck drivers have been made aware that residents live in the area and have taken safety precautions.
“Everybody’s been real sensitive to what’s going on up there,” he said.
Archer Lane was closed during the past week, but opened again this weekend. Chambers said there is a possibility it could be closed early next week as well.
Those opposed to the plan expressed concern over the logging of large trees and the mastication of shrubs. Many opposed voiced that mastication of shrubs would encourage invasive species at MERA. Chambers explained at the Feb.1 Mount Emily Recreation Area Advisory Committee meeting that the project is not a “corner-to-corner” mastication undertaking. Chambers and Sarrett stated that mastication may be heavier along rock roads in MERA to create a firebreak.
“If there’s a fire in there, we’ll be using those roadways and that will make that scenario more doable,” Chambers said at the advisory meeting.
Adversaries of the project also voiced concern over the well-being of trails and wildlife habitats at the recreation area. Concerns were expressed at a field review in November as well as during a county commissioners’ meeting in December.
