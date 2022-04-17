LA GRANDE — A total of 222 units were collected at a two-day American Red Cross blood drive in La Grande on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6.
This two-day total puts La Grande, where three more two-day drives will be conducted this year, on pace to collect 1,140 units of blood in 2022, a mark that would be 150 units greater than the 965 units collected at American Red Cross blood drives in La Grande in 2021 and 297 more than the 2020 La Grande mark of 643 units.
One reason the donation rate is much higher than it was in 2020 and earlier is that the blood draw sessions in La Grande, all conducted at the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, are now two days instead of one. The extra day was added about a year ago to accommodate the greater number of people who want to give blood in Union County.
Sheldon and Linda Strand, community blood drive volunteer organizers, credits the increase in the number of people wanting to donate blood to a growing understanding of the critical need for blood.
Close to 200 people participated in the April blood drive in La Grande. The number was strong despite a small hiccup when the draw on April 5 ended 90 minutes early because of a shortage of tags used to track each unit of blood.
The Red Cross delivered tags during the night and the blood draw staff was ready for the April 6 opening. Draw hours were extended to accommodate donors who were turned away on April 5.
A number of the donors at the latest Red Cross blood draw were giving blood for the first time.
“We are encouraged by the number of first-time donors responding to the need for blood," the Strands said in a press release.
The three remaining American Red Cross blood drives in La Grande will be conducted June 14-15, Sept. 13-14 and Nov. 8-9. All will run from noon to 6 p.m. the first day and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second day at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane.
